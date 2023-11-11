Food Insecurity Caused By Human Design

No youngster should be left behind when it comes to food security, according to my favorite author, Ertharin Cousin. The fundamental right of human beings is food. However, hunger affects one third of the world’s population. Food emergencies are implemented in certain countries, such as Palestine and Somalia. In Pakistan, 16.4 out of 100 households did not have enough food to feed their child in the 2019–2020 fiscal year.

Following COVID-19, the social reform profile image has shifted as a result of supply chain disruption and wealth being concentrated in a small number of hands. Actually, even in industrialized nations, this resulted in a high rate of inflation. Deep worries about food security in developing nations have been raised by the present phase’s rapid rise in cereal and other food prices.

Even though the vast majority of people in poor nations already experience widespread malnutrition, these individuals are expected to become even more vulnerable as a result of the sharp increase in food prices. Since the majority of the impoverished are net consumers of food, food price shocks have an effect on their standard of living.

Since the beginning of life, competition for resources has grown, but the introduction of lethal weapons has made it a threat. powerful human races attack the weaker ones. On our small world, the conclusion of one battle ushers in the next In that kind of crisis, women and children are the ones most impacted; occasionally, the situation is so bad that there isn’t a single meal to eat, not a bottle of water to drink,neither a tablet for pain.

The need for sustainable agriculture techniques must grow as the population does, as this could result in overuse of natural resources, deforestation, and degraded soil. The number of newborns born worldwide increases by 200,000 per day. There is an exponential growth pattern.

As time goes on, climate change becomes increasingly significant in contributing to food insecurity. Food security is significantly impacted by climate change, creating a difficult and wide-ranging problem. Droughts, floods, and other extreme weather patterns become more common and severe as temperatures rise due to increasingly erratic weather patterns.

Over and beyond quick relief operations, a diversified strategy is needed to address food insecurity. Long-term care is just as important as emergency care. First and foremost, food production may be increased by enhancing agricultural practices and raising crop yields through sustainable farming methods..Investment in infrastructure, such as irrigation system amd storage facilities, can help reduce post-harvest losses.

Enhancing access to education and resources for small scale formers, particularly in developing regions, empowers communities to become self sufficient. A comprehensive approach that encompasses these elements can pave the way for a more food-secure and equitable world. Our holy prophet says; “An individual should not eat until he feed someone who is hungry” We should act upon the saying of our holy prophet as an emergency solution of food security.