Focus on health pivotal for national development: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has officially launched the Prime Minister’s Health Card, marking a key step in providing healthcare facilities directly at citizens’ doorsteps.

The program, first introduced in Pakistan in 2016 by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, aims to expand access to medical services nationwide.

Speaking at the launch, the Prime Minister emphasized the link between good health and national achievements, saying, “When people are healthy, they can excel in sports and overcome challenges posed by opponents.”

The rollout of the Health Card program was announced today for regions including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Commenting on the initiative in Sindh, the Prime Minister described the provincial proposal for a health card as ‘a good idea’ and stated he would personally discuss the matter with the Chief Minister of Sindh.

He added that Sindh likely has its own health-related programs that complement the federal initiative.

The launch is being seen as a major step toward improving healthcare access and ensuring that essential medical services are available to all citizens across Pakistan.