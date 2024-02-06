Focus on Exports: Baku seeks to send more produce to Pakistan, eyes investment

BAKU, FEB 6: Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov met with Bilal Haye, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Welcoming the guests, the minister gave detailed information to the meeting participants about the state support for the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan. It was stated that the cooperation between the two countries in all fields is developing dynamically. The parties emphasised that they are interested in expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

During the meeting, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of agriculture and strengthening of the legal-contract base, an increase in the trade turnover of agricultural products, the transfer of the most modern technologies in the field of agriculture, the strengthening of cooperation in the fields of cotton growing, rice farming, animal husbandry, and the implementation of experimental programs in the fields of scientific research and education in the agricultural sector were discussed.

During the meeting, the main topic of discussion was the export of agricultural products from Azerbaijan to Pakistan and various support mechanisms for this.

Minister Majnun Mammadov touched on the importance of the “Caspian Agro” exhibition organised annually in our country and called on Pakistani businessmen to actively participate in this exhibition, as well as to explore the possibilities of investing in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan, taking into account the reliable and favourable business environment.

During the meeting, the activities of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Working Group in the field of agriculture and food security were discussed, and a wide range of opinions were exchanged on issues of mutual interest.