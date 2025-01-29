FO comments on US plan to recover Afghan weapons
ISLAMABAD, JAN 29 /DNA/ – In response to media queries regarding the US decision to take back advance weapons left behind in Afghanistan, the Spokesperson said:
“The presence of US advance weapons in Afghanistan, left behind in the aftermath of the withdrawal of its troops in August 2021, has been an issue of profound concern for the safety and security of Pakistan and its citizens.
These weapons have been usedby terrorist organizations, including the TTP, to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan. We have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands.”
Related News
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights in meeting with EU delegation
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (DNA): The European Union delegation, headed by Ambassador Olof Skoog, the EURead More
US weapons in Afghanistan a threat: FO
Pakistan has repeatedly urged the interim Afghan government to take all necessary steps to preventRead More
Comments are Closed