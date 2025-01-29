FO comments on US plan to recover Afghan weapons

ISLAMABAD, JAN 29 /DNA/ – In response to media queries regarding the US decision to take back advance weapons left behind in Afghanistan, the Spokesperson said:

“The presence of US advance weapons in Afghanistan, left behind in the aftermath of the withdrawal of its troops in August 2021, has been an issue of profound concern for the safety and security of Pakistan and its citizens.

These weapons have been usedby terrorist organizations, including the TTP, to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan. We have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands.”