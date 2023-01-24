FMs of Uzbekistan and Pakistan mull future coop

Tashkent, JAN 24 /DNA/ – Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who arrived in Tashkent to participate in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The parties considered the prospects for further development of the Uzbek-Pakistani strategic partnership in order to effectively implement the agreements reached at the highest level.

Regional policy issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, were discussed. Both sides emphasized the importance of effective use of the existing potential of cooperation in the transport and communication sphere and activation of economic diplomacy.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan congratulated the Uzbek side on the successful chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization.=DNA