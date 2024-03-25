FM reiterates Pak’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause

Ambassador of Japan Mitsuhiro Wada paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar

Ansar M Bhatti/DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A. A. Rabei of the State of Palestine paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to convey his warm wishes on the assumption of office.

During the meeting, the foreign minister thanked the Ambassador and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. He also called for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

The discussions underscored the longstanding and close ties between Pakistan and Palestine, reaffirming commitment to mutual cooperation and solidarity.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Japan Mitsuhiro Wada paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bilateral relations and collaboration in trade,

investment, and export of manpower were discussed.

The foreign minister appreciated the longstanding development partnership between Pakistan and Japan. He also stressed the need to further enhance this mutually beneficial relationship in all domains.