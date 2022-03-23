FM reaffirms Pakistan’s unequivocal support to rights of Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, MAR 23 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Palestinian Foreign Minister, Dr. Riyad Al Maliki, on sidelines of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, today.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the rights of Palestinian people and their just struggle. He underscored that Pakistan’s principled position reflected the sentiments of Pakistani people.

Foreign Minister Maliki expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and principled stance on Palestine, including at the UN and OIC.

The two Foreign Ministers also reviewed the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Palestine, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues.