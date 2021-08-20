FM Qureshi talks to South Korean counterpart

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said Pakistan would extend every possible assistance to Republic of Korea in evacuation of their diplomatic staff and other nationals from Afghanistan.

He assured this as he received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Chung Eui-yong.

The two foreign ministers discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan would remain engaged with the Republic of Korea and other international partners in promoting efforts for peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective, he said the situation had changed significantly within a short span of time.

He said in the prevailing circumstances, it was extremely important to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people and protection of the rights of all Afghans.

He emphasized the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people. Along with requisite humanitarian assistance, it would be essential to maintain economic engagement, he added.