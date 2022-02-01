FM Qureshi receives Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Ambassador Sedat Onal, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, at the Foreign Office today. Foreign Minister Qureshi, conveying cordial greetings for Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, noted with satisfaction the excellent bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Turkey.

He reaffirmed commitment to further deepen and broaden cooperation in all areas, adding that the forthcoming 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), co-chaired by the two leaders, would further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Foreign Minister appreciated Turkey’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which was deeply valued by the Kashmiri people. Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and highlighted importance of close consultations between the two countries.

He underlined that Afghanistan was witnessing economic and humanitarian crises which required sustained engagement and urgent steps by the international community. The Foreign Minister expressed the hope that the international community would continue to support the Afghan people on the path to peace, progress and prosperity. Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal is visiting Islamabad for the Bilateral Political Consultations.