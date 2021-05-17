FM Qureshi, Palestinian envoy slam Israeli aggression

Says Pakistan supports whole-heartedly to the brother and sisters of Palestine; Ambassador of Palestine thanks minister for unwavering support

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has strongly condemned violence by the Israeli forces against innocent worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei who called on the minister at his office.

While conveying his deepest sorrow and condolences for the innocent victims of lethal attacks by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza and the West Bank, he categorically condemned IDF’s continuous and indiscriminate attacks that had resulted in martyrdom of more than 182 Palestinians, including 39 children and 22 women, and injured more than 1000. Reassuring Ambassador Rabaei of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts, Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed him about his outreach to Foreign Ministers of important regional partners.



Ambassador Rabaei expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and steadfast policy on Palestine. He appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts to engage the international community for protecting Palestine.

The Palestinian Ambassador apprised the Foreign Minister about the latest situation on ground, which was already dreadful due to COVID-19, and the ensuing humanitarian suffering.