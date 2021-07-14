FM Qureshi greets Tajik President on successful stewardship of SCO

ISLAMABAD, JUL 14 /DNA / – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon , along with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states.

During the call, the Foreign Minister congratulated the Tajik President on successful stewardship of SCO under its Presidency, during which new areas were identified to further strengthen cooperation under SCO.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, recalling Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan in June 2021, remarked that the visit provided fresh impetus to already strong bilateral ties and opened new vistas of collaboration.

The Foreign Minister highlighted government’s Vision Central Asia policy to enhance outreach to Central Asian Republics.

Underlining that absence of connectivity impedes strong ties, Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest to work with Central Asian Republics on rail, road and energy projects which would link Central Asia with Pakistan. The Foreign Minister added that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides an ideal opportunity in this regard.

On the regional security situation, the Foreign Minister emphasised that withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan had opened new challenges and opportunities. He expressed the hope that SCO would continue to play its due role in support of peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is in Dushanbe to participate in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan.