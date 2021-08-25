FM Qureshi arrives Uzbekistan

TASHKENT: /DNA/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidkikov received Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Pakistani foreign minister arrived in Tashkent from Tajikistan where he will hold high level meetings with the Uzbek leadership.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, today in Tashkent.

Foreign Minister Qureshi exchanged views on ways and means with his Uzbek counterpart to intensify bilateral relations in all areas. The two Foreign Ministers agreed that in view of recent frequent high level exchanges, bilateral relations have transformed into a strategic partnership. It was decided to follow up closely the implementation of decisions, taken during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, regional security situation, particularly the evolving situation in Afghanistan came under discussion. Emphasising Pakistan’s support for an inclusive political setup, the Foreign Minister remarked that peace in Afghanistan would bring stability in the region, promote trade and facilitate people to people linkages. It was therefore important that neighbours of Afghanistan coordinate closely on the situation in Afghanistan.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister, the Uzbek Foreign Minister highlighted upward trajectory in the bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Kamilov termed Foreign Minister Qureshi’s visit important and timely in terms of close coordinated approach on Afghanistan.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue consultations to advance shared objectives of a peaceful, prosperous and connected region.