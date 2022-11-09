FM leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit

ISLAMABAD, NOV 09 (DNA) — Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has embarked on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will co-chair the Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political & Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) with his Saudi counterpart.

The Foreign Minister will also hold a meeting with Secretary General of the GCC during his visit. Besides the official engagements, the Foreign Minister will have interaction with the local media and other dignitaries of the Kingdom, a stateement said.

The visit of the Foreign Minister will further deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Saudi Arabia for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries. =DNA