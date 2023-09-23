FM Jilani suspects India aiding TTP terrorists in attacks on Pakistan

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (DNA): Pakistan has expressed its concern that India

may be aiding the proscribed religious outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan

(TTP) which is actively involved in perpetrating acts of terrorism

across the country.

These views were expressed by interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas

Jilani during his interview with a private television channel in New

York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on Saturday.

The foreign minister said that India had been involved in the regional

terrorism.

“Not only Pakistan, but every other country has fallen prey to the

Indian terrorism. The terrorism of the Modi government has now

transcended to the West. India may also be aiding the TTP,” Mr Jilani

enunciated.

He said Pakistan always had these doubts that India had been abetting

the TTP. “We have raised our voice on every world fora but the West

always ignored us. Now the matter has reached their turf. India is

committing regional terrorism,” he added.

The interim foreign minister said that Pakistan shared proofs of the

Indian terrorism with the world but the West condoned it. “Now they are

in the grip of Indian aggression”.

On Afghanistan, Mr Jilani said “We have got good relationship with

Afghanistan but its land should not be used against Pakistan.”

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani met his Russian counterpart Sergey

Lavrov in New York and discussed bilateral cooperation between the two

countries.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 78th session of the United

Nations General Assembly.

Both sides reviewed progress made during 5th round of Bilateral

Political Consultations held in Islamabad in June 2023, the Foreign

Office said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Jilani and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh

Shoukry met in New York and reviewed the current status of bilateral

relations.

Both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral engagement and

cooperation between the two friendly countries, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday proposed the adoption of

an action plan by the Group of 77 and China for reforms in the

international financial architecture to support the developing

countries.

He also suggested the creation of mechanisms within the UN to monitor

and implement these reforms.

The foreign minister outlined Pakistan’s views in an interactive

dialogue on ‘A path for the reform of the international financial

architecture’ at the 47th annual meeting of Foreign Ministers of Group

of 77 & China, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Jilani said that over the past three years, the economies of the

developing countries had been devastated by the impacts of the Covid-19

pandemic; climate-induced disasters and proliferating conflicts.