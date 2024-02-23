FM Jilani, Amir Abdullahian hold telephonic talk

ISLAMABAD, FEB 23 /DNA/ – The Foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan had a telephone conversation today.

Jilani to Amir Abdullahian: Everyone in Pakistan is waiting for President Raisi’s visit.

Iranian Foreign Minister, on behalf of the leadership and people of Iran, congratulated FM Jilani on the successful conduct of Pakistan’s parliamentary elections 2024. FM Jilani deeply appreciated the warm wishes from the brotherly people of Iran.

Reflecting on close fraternal ties between the governments as well as peoples of Pakistan and Iran, the two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Since the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Pakistan earlier this month, the two countries have fully restored official engagements.