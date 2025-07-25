FM Ishaq Dar meets US top diplomat Rubio in Washington

WASHINGTON, JUL 25: Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Friday, marking a rare high-level interaction between the two countries.

The ties between Islamabad and Washington have seen improvement following a prolonged diplomatic chill. There has been a visible thaw, marked by US President Donald Trump’s warm reception of Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month.

Dar was warmly received upon arrival at the US State Department, where Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, was also present, Geo News reported.

The meeting was held at the delegation level, with senior officials from both sides in attendance.

The two sides discussed a broad range of issues including bilateral ties, prospects for enhanced cooperation in trade, economy, investment, counterterrorism, and regional peace.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and agreed to work together for shared goals.

FM Dar appreciated President Donald Trump’s role in de-escalating Pakistan-India tensions, calling his efforts commendable. He said Pakistan seeks deeper and more stable ties with the US.

Secretary Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s unmatched sacrifices in the war on terror and praised the country’s constructive role in global and regional peace.

Dar expressed optimism over progress in trade talks and noted alignment in both countries’ interests and perspectives on regional peace. He also stated that the Pakistani diaspora continues to act as a bridge between the two nations.

When Trump met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Munir, they discussed trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies.

Following the meeting — which took place more than a month after an armed conflict between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India — Islamabad also nominated Trump for the Nobel prize for his role in ending the war.

During an interaction with journalists, President Trump had said that he had the “honour” of meeting Field Marshal Munir and maintained that he invited the army chief to thank him for ending the war with India.

Although Pakistan has, time and time again, praised and credited President Trump for his role in the ceasefire, which he himself has highlighted on multiple occasions, India has denied any US involvement whatsoever.

However, the US president is on record reiterating his stance and has even offered to mediate the longstanding Kashmir dispute between the two countries — a stance also highlighted by the US State Department as well.