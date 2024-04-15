FM engages US business leaders to enhance investment climate
WASHINGTON DC, APR 15: /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb met with a delegation from the US Pakistan Business Council (@_USPBC) today, in Washington DC to discuss the government’s commitment to improving the business climate in Pakistan.
During the meeting, the Finance Minister highlighted the government’s dedication to attracting both foreign and domestic investments in key sectors. These sectors include agriculture, IT, mines & minerals, and energy.
« IMF urges Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes (Previous News)
Related News
Punjab: Marching towards a welfare society
The provision of credible social protection, quality education, universal healthcare and enabling environment for economicRead More
Industry in middle of deep economic crisis
ISLAMABAD, APR 15 (DNA) — The Ferozepur Road Industrial Association (FRIA) senior vice chairman has said thatRead More
Comments are Closed