Monday, April 15, 2024
FM engages US business leaders to enhance investment climate

| April 15, 2024
WASHINGTON DC, APR 15: /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb met with a delegation from the US Pakistan Business Council (@_USPBC) today, in Washington DC to discuss the government’s commitment to improving the business climate in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister highlighted the government’s dedication to attracting both foreign and domestic investments in key sectors. These sectors include agriculture, IT, mines & minerals, and energy.

