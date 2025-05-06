FM Dar welcomes US Business Council for Trade Collaboration

ISLAMABAD, MAY 6 /DNA/ – A delegation of the U.S. Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), U.S. Chamber of Commerce, called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today.

The delegation was led by the Senior Vice President for Asia at US Chamber of Commerce, Charles Freeman, and President of USPBC, Esperanza Gomez Jelalian, and included senior executives from leading US companies operating in Pakistan.

DPM/FM underscored that geo-economics remains Pakistan’s top foreign policy priority. He appreciated the role of US private sector in strengthening Pakistan-U.S. bilateral trade & economic relations.

The delegation appreciated Government of Pakistan’s continued support and conveyed the interest of US companies in expanding their investments across various sectors.