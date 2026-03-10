FM Dar, Saudi FM discuss ME evolving situation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10: Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Tuesday, discussed evolving developments in the Middle East and the wider region.

They also exchanged views on ongoing deliberations at the United Nations Security Council.

“The DPM/FM shared Pakistan’s perspective, underscoring the importance of continued coordination and diplomatic engagement to support de-escalation and promote peace and stability across the region and beyond,” the Foreign Office Spokespersons said in a press release.