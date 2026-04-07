FM Dar, Norwegian FM discuss recent developments in ME
ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Norway Espen Barth Eide, Tuesday, discussed recent developments in the Middle East and the wider region.
The DPM/FM held a telephone conversation with the Norwegian foreign minister, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The Norwegian foreign minister expressed appreciation and full support for Pakistan’s efforts toward dialogue and diplomacy for peace and stability in the region.
Both agreed to remain in close touch.
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