FM Dar, Maldives FM agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP/DNA): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Khaleel, Saturday, agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation partnership in trade, connectivity and climate resilience.
The DPM/FM met with FM Maldives on the margins of the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release
They underscored the importance of staying in regular contact, including through multilateral platforms to further advance shared priorities.
