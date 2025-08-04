FM Dar holds second call with US counterpart Rubio after recent Washington visit

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development and diplomatic outreach, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday held a second phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio within a week, following his recent visit to the United States.

In a statement issued on X, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan and US top diplomats discussed a “range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.”

“Both sides agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest,” the FO added.

During the last call, the two leaders discussed key bilateral matters, including tariffs, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to FO.

The ties between Islamabad and Washington have seen improvement following a prolonged diplomatic chill. There has been a visible thaw, marked by US President Donald Trump’s warm reception of Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month.

The phone call came days after the two countries reached a trade agreement on tariffs and oil reserves — a move that signals growing trust and deepening economic ties between Islamabad and Washington.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the breakthrough came during Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s meeting with the US Secretary of Commerce and Trade Representative. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul were also present.

“The purpose of the deal is to boost bilateral trade, improve market access, attract investment, and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the official statement said.

“Under the agreement, there will be a reduction in tariffs, particularly on Pakistani exports to the US, and a fresh start in economic cooperation between the two countries.

Announcing the deal, Trump said: “We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves.”

“We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!” he wrote on social media.

US total goods trade with Pakistan was an estimated $7.3 billion in 2024, according to the website of the Office of the US Trade Representative, up from around $6.9 billion in 2023. The US goods trade deficit with Pakistan was $3 billion in 2024, a 5.2% increase over 2023.

‘Global and regional peace’

In his first meeting with his Pakistani counterpart — held on July 25, Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s unmatched sacrifices in the war on terror and praised the country’s constructive role in global and regional peace.

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at US State Department, Washington, July 25, 2025. — AFP

The meeting was held at the delegation level, with senior officials from both sides in attendance. The two sides discussed a broad range of issues, including bilateral ties, prospects for enhanced cooperation in trade, economy, investment, counterterrorism, and regional peace.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and agreed to work together for shared goals.

FM Dar appreciated President Trump’s role in de-escalating Pakistan-India tensions, calling his efforts commendable. He said Pakistan seeks deeper and more stable ties with the US.