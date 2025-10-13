Monday, October 13, 2025
FM Dar backs independent Palestine with Jerusalem as capital

Sharm El Sheikh, OCT 13: /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine at the #GazaPeaceSummit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s and the people of Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, and for the people of Gaza.

Welcoming the ceasefire in Gaza, he underscored the importance of ensuring sustained humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and the revival of a credible peace process leading to a just and lasting settlement based on the two-state solution, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

