FM Dar, Amir Muqam to leave for Bishkek to ‘support’ Pakistani students after mob violence

ISLAMABAD, MAY 18: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam will depart for Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek to support Pakistani students after several foreigners were subjected to mob violence late on Friday night.

Kyrgyz police said they had mobilised forces in the Central Asian nation’s capital yesterday to quell the violence, in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.

What we know so far

Locals attack international students after video of fight with Egyptians goes viral on social media

Kyrgyz media outlet describes violence as “protest against foreigners”

Kyrgyz deputy PM meets Pakistan ambassador, assures situation is under control

Pakistan embassy says 5 Pakistanis injured, asks nationals to remain indoors; India issues similar instructions

FO hands demarche to Kyrgyz envoy

PM Shehbaz orders FM Dar, Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam to go to Bishkek

According to Pakistan’s embassy in Bishkek, foreign students living in the Kyrgyz capital, including those from Pakistan, were attacked by locals in the aftermath of their brawl with Egyptian nationals on May 13.

Kyrgyz private media outlet 24.kg reported that a “spontaneous protest against foreigners” that began last night in Bishkek ended this morning after police came to an agreement with the rioters and they dispersed a little later.

The report quoted the Kyrgyz health ministry as saying 29 people were injured in the violence. The country’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, said 14 foreigners were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The Pakistani embassy in Bishkek reported there were no deaths. “Moreover, Kygyz Ministry of Internal Affairs has also issued press releases stating that the situation is under control,” it said.

A statement carried by state-run Pakistan Television said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to send Dar and Muqam to Bishkek after monitoring the situation throughout the day and remaining in touch with the ambassador in Kyrgyzstan.

The two will leave for the Kyrgyz capital on Sunday morning via a special flight.

“Despite the satisfactory situation, it has been decided to send this delegation to provide necessary support and facilities to Pakistani students.

“The foreign minister will hold meetings with senior government officials in Bishkek and ensure the provision of medical facilities to the injured students,” the statement said, adding that Dar will also review issues regarding repatriation of Pakistani students.

An earlier statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said PM Shehbaz ordered Muqam to go to Bishkek immediately to provide assistance and support to Pakistani students.

“Engineer Amir Muqam will meet Pakistani students, listen to their problems and ensure that Pakistani students do not face any kind of difficulties in the current situation,” the premier said.

He added that the embassy should ensure support of the injured Pakistani students with the best treatment facilities.

The embassy “will not leave the sons and daughters of Pakistan alone in difficult times”, PM Shehbaz said.

He further said that officials should ensure the immediate return of those students who wanted to return to Pakistan at the government’s expense.

PM Shehbaz earlier said his office was in touch with the Pakistani embassy and “constantly monitoring the situation”.

“Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance,” the PM wrote on X.

FM Dar earlier today said the reports of mob violence against Pakistani students in Bishkek were “extremely concerning”.

“We have established contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the protection of Pakistani students,” he said in a post on X.

“I have instructed our ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to fully facilitate them.”

Muqam also said that the Pakistani government was in contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the protection of its students in the incidents of violence in Bishkek.

In a statement, the minister expressed concern over the violent clashes in Kyrgyzstan and asked the students to stay in touch with the Pakistan embassy, adding that the safety of Pakistani students was more important to the government

He confirmed that no Pakistani student died in the violence.