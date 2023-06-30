FM Bilawal to leave for an official visit to Japan on Jul 1

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ Foreign Minister’s Visit to Japan At the invitation of the Japanese Government, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting Japan on 1-4 July 2023.

The Foreign Minister’s visit signals the revival of leadership level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus. During the visit the Foreign Minister will hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan will also be calling on the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. He will also be holding a meeting with the National Security Advisor of Japan Takeo Akiba.

The Foreign Minister will also be delivering a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), which is a renowned think tank of Japan. Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing time-tested relationship characterize.=DNA