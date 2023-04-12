FM Bilawal, Nepal ambassador discuss bilateral ties, cooperation
ISLAMABAD, APR 12 (DNA) — Ambassador of Nepal in Islamabad Tapas Adhikari on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here. During the meeting, they discussed historic bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in multiple fields.
FM Bilawal said that both Pakistan and Nepal were among the founding members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). The foreign minister also expressed good wishes for his Nepalese counterpart. — DNA
