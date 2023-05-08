FM Bilawal meets EU ambassador to discuss strengthening of bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (DNA): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with European Union’s Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka on Monday to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the European Union.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues. Both expressed their satisfaction with the growing relationship between Pakistan and the European Union.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in the economic sector, including the Generalised System of

Preferences (GSP) Plus, which he said had proven to be beneficial for Pakistan. The GSP Plus scheme grants Pakistan access to the EU market on a preferential basis.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated the EU’s role in supporting Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability. The EU has been a key partner of Pakistan in various sectors including trade, development, and education.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and both sides expressed their desire to further strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and the European Union.

Expressing satisfaction over the growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the European Union, the meeting reiterated the determination to increase cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields.