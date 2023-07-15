FM Bilawal inaugurates “Dhabeji SEZ” project

— CPEC project is vital due to China’s recognition

Dhabeji zone as for strategically located along a crucial geographical route and its significant role in the country’s economy.

Nazir Siyal/DNA



KARACHI/THATTA: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laid the foundation stone of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone in Thatta district here on Saturday.

Foreign Minister, while speaking on the occasion, said that the local people around

150,000 will take employment opportunities directly from economic zone.

Bilawal Bhutto said the project will bring economic development and prosperity with collaboration between the government and private stakeholders.

Bilawal Bhutto further said Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is the largest economic project of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Dhabeji Special Economic Zone covers an area of 1530 acres, providing space for the national and foreign investors to establish business units.

The Chief Minister said special economic zone has been designed for economic development, foreign investment and promotion of local industries.

It is stated that, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is vital due to China’s recognition

Dhabeji zone was strategically located along a crucial geographical route and emphasised its significant role in the country’s economy.

of this area as an ideal location for the relocation of neighbouring industries.