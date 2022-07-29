FM Bilawal holds meeting with Tajik counterpart in Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CFM) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 28 July 2022.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further enhance bilateral trade, promote regional connectivity, and strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries. He laid emphasis on reinvigorating bilateral economic relations by boosting trade and investment through cooperation in diverse areas and frequent exchange of business delegations.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral fora including at SCO and exchanged views on situation in Afghanistan. He underlined Pakistan’s efforts for relief efforts and lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and underscored the need for urgent international humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people. He reiterated Pakistan’s support for a peaceful, united, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister also underscored the importance of road and energy connectivity for regional prosperity and stressed the need for completion of CASA-1000 power transmission project in this context.

The two sides agreed to continue to remain in contact.