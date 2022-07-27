FM Bilawal Bhutto to leading Pakistan delegation in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD, JUL 27: /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) meeting in Tashkent on 28-29 July 2022.

The invitation to attend the SCO-CFM was extended by the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, H.E. Vladimir Norov. In the CFM meeting, the SCO Foreign Ministers would deliberate upon important regional and international issues as well as approve the decisions and documents to be presented to the Heads of State at the SCO Summit in Samarkand in September 2022.

The Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts from SCO member states on the sidelines. SCO’s major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states; strengthening regional peace, security and stability; and creating a framework for effective cooperation in the political sphere, trade and economy, culture, science and technology, education, energy, transportation and connectivity, tourism, and environmental protection.

Pakistan views SCO as an important trans-regional multilateral forum for further enhancement of our deep-rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor.

Besides Pakistan, SCO member states include China, India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.