FM Bilawal addresses Re-launch of PPP’s Human Rights Cell

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (DNA): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Foreign

Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a re-launching event by the

PPP’s Human Rights Cell said that the Party wishes to reorganise its

human rights wing from the grassroots level, the responsibility of which

has been given to Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party

Parliamentarians (PPPP) Farhatullah Babar.

Chairman Bilawal said that when it comes to human rights, he could not

think of a better person to lead the reorganising efforts other than

Farhatullah Babar, who now holds a joint charge.

The Pakistan Peoples Party prides itself on its legacy and history when

it comes to human rights, especially during Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s

tenure when human rights had become a basic philosophy for the Party.

Our focus has been on bringing about a change legislatively, in addition

to advocacy and activism. Chairman Bilawal said that he is proud to say

that whether it is the expansion of press freedom, the role of women in

Pakistani politics, legislations on women’s rights, labour rights,

minority rights or representation, the PPP has always played the role of

the forerunner.

Today, we are faced with new challenges of the new era. To combat these

challenges, we have to utilise the lessons taught to us by our legacy

and experiences as well as adopt newer strategies. For a party such as

the PPP, it is imperative that there is human rights representation not

only the federal and provincial levels but right down to the district

level and if we are ambitious enough, then all the way down to the union

council level so that we can encourage a new generation of human rights

activists from the grassroots, he said.

Chairman Bilawal said that it seems that much of today’s activism has

been limited to social media, and while there are positive takeaways

from this, the space also has a tendency to turn hyper-partisan and

polarised. The cause of human rights is one that is bipartisan and has

no link to a person’s political, provincial or linguistic identity. If

we wish to preserve the cause, we need to bring the discussion to a

grassroots level, instead of taking place solely on social media

platforms.

Chairman FM Bilawal said that he looks forward to the reorganisation of

the PPP’s Human Rights Cell. He appealed to the people of Pakistan to

join the PPP and particularly its human rights wing. This is a space

without discrimination, where women, minorities and people from all

walks of life are welcomed. He said that the PPP wants to adopt an

approach that mobilises the society, spreads awareness and allows for

the real issues to be highlighted, such as labour rights, women rights,

farmers’ support, food security and climate change.

Chairman Bilawal said that recent achievements, especially the role

Farhatullah Babar played in the legislation for the transgender

community is appreciated. For the first time in history, there will be

transgender representation in the local governments after the recently

held LG elections in Karachi and the Sindh province. He said that a

bigger accomplishment is that the PPP is also being represented by a

member of the community. As an answer to those who were in strict

opposition to the legislation proposed by Farhatullah Babar, in the

recent LG elections, a member from the same community represented

Jamat-e-Islami. While JI’s Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has been unsuccessful,

a member of the transgender community belonging to the same party has

emerged triumphant.

Chairman Bilawal said that when we reiterate that democracy is the best

revenge, we are referring to such examples. In the past, when Shaheed

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would held electoral campaigns, extremist

circles would raise slogans against her and refuse to accept the rule of

a woman. The day that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto became the first

woman prime minister in a Muslim-majority state despite the propaganda

was one for the books. She was elected as the PM of the country with the

votes of the very entities that had refused to accept the leadership of

a woman. Hence, democracy remains to be the best revenge. He said that

the PPP broke the glass ceiling and was successful in getting a woman

Speaker elected despite qualms raised by fellow lawmakers. The other day

when watching a livestream of the PTV Parliament, Chairman Bilawal said

that he saw a woman parliamentarian of the very same party sitting on

the Speaker’s chair and heading the assembly session.

Chairman FM Bilawal said that there is a plethora of issues related to

human rights in Pakistan, and discourse should be held over those

matters along with themes that appear to be controversial. However, it

is just as vital to reiterate our triumphs and victories. He said that

on his visit to India, he noted that there was not one Muslim

representative from Modi’s party, the BJP in their assembly or the

Senate. In contrast to this, it is a matter of great pride for the PPP

that it has non-Muslims representation in the provincial assemblies,

local governments as well as the Senate. These members have not only

been given reserved seats but have contested the elections and have been

chosen by the people. Mahesh Malani is the first directly elected

non-Muslim member of the National Assembly.

Chairman FM Bilawal said that when human rights are concerned, it is

part and parcel of the job that we stress on the issues that penetrate

the society. Today was an opportunity to list the accomplishments that

have been achieved through sheer struggle. While the influx of issues

that demand to be addressed remains a challenge, we are hopeful towards

working for their solutions as the Human Rights Cell headed by

Farhatullah Babar is fully established, Chairman FM Bilawal concluded.