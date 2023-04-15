FM Bilawal, Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs hold telephonic talk
ISLAMABAD, APR 15: /DNA/ – Foreign Minister holds Telephone Conversation with The Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephone conversation with Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, today. They discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.
The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful, and prosperous Afghanistan.
