FM Bilawal, Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs hold telephonic talk

| April 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, APR 15: /DNA/ – Foreign Minister holds Telephone Conversation with The Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephone conversation with Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, today. They discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful, and prosperous Afghanistan.

