FM Asim Munir pays tribute to people and armed forces in Eid message

RAWALPINDI, JUN 7: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Chief of Air Staff, has extended warm Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people of Pakistan.

In a joint message, the country’s top military leaders offered their heartfelt prayers for lasting peace, national unity, and the prosperity of the nation.

They paid tribute to the resilience of the Pakistani people and acknowledged the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens who continue to protect the country.

“Eid-ul-Adha is a sacred time for reflection, sacrifice, and unity,” the ISPR statement said.

“May this blessed occasion foster harmony across our society and reinforce the spirit of solidarity that binds us as one indomitable nation.”

The armed forces reaffirmed their commitment to stand by the people and defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with resolve.

The message states, “The Pakistan Armed Forces stand resolutely with the people, united in purpose and steadfast in their sacred duty to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.”

“On this day of reverence, we also honour the noble families of Shuhada-e-Pakistan—whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of peace and the nation,” it added.

The message concluded with a patriotic declaration: “Pakistan Hameesha Zindabad” — long live Pakistan.