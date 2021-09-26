FM arrives in London on three-day official visit

LONDON: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in London on a three-day visit to the United Kingdom on Sunday.

On arrival at Heathrow Airport, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Faisal Aziz and senior officials of the High Commission welcomed the Foreign Minister.

The Foreign Minister will interact with Pakistani community representatives at “Pakistan House” this evening.

He will also meet with the Chairman of the British Foreign Affairs Committee and members of British Parliament.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will have a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Elizabeth Truss.

The meeting will focus on bilateral relations, bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields and important regional and global issues.

The Foreign Minister will address the media in London and brief them about Pakistan’s views on Pak-UK relations, important regional and global issues.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to the United Kingdom is a testament to strengthening of high-level contacts between the two countries.