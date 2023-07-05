Fly Jinnah’s Inflight Entertainment “SkyTime” will now feature content from HUM TV

Karachi: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier (LCC), has collaborated with HUM TV to provide content for its inflight entertainment system “SkyTime”.

All Fly Jinnah aircraft are equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices and right after takeoff. By collaborating with HUM TV, Fly Jinnah customers can now enjoy a wider selection of content that includes HUM TV leading dramas, Telefilms, Award Shows and celebrity shows.

At present, Fly Jinnah connects five major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The carrier currently operates a fleet of three modern Airbus A320 aircraft. In addition to extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers customized and affordable travel experiences to its passengers through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call center (021-3565096) or through travel agencies.