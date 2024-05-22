Fly Emirates To Dubai This Summer and Unlock Exclusive Offers

Travel to Dubai this summer and gain free access to key attractions when buying an Emirates ticket, as well as access to discounts and rewards via My Emirates Pass.

Karachi, May 22, /DNA/ – Emirates has launched great offers for holidaymakers travelling to Dubai this summer. With a return ticket, all Emirates customers can enjoy complimentary access to some of the city’s top attractions, ensuring an exciting summer without breaking the bank.

Moreover, Emirates passengers flying to, through, or back to Dubai can leverage their boarding pass to access exclusive discounts at a wide range of retail, leisure, and dining establishments, as well as renowned attractions and luxury spas throughout Dubai and the UAE.

From thrilling adventures to irresistible shopping experiences, there’s something for every traveller to enjoy.

Create a summer of memories with Emirates

Running from 22 May 2024 to 11 June 2024 and valid for travel between 25 May 2024 to 31 August 2024, this fantastic offer includes access to The View at The Palm, AYA Universe, Dubai Parks & Resorts and Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Whether travelling alone, as a couple, a group of friends or as a family you can make the most of you Dubai summer escape with access to the following unforgettable experiences:

· Dubai Parks & Resorts – This summer Emirates is giving travellers the opportunity to claim complementary admission to one of the premier entertainment parks, of their choice. Embark on an epic footballing story at Real Madrid World, or let your inner child run free at either Legoland Dubai or Legoland Waterpark or bring your favourite Hollywood film to life at Motiongate Dubai.*

· Wild Wadi Waterpark – Cool off this summer in the spectacular Wild Wadi Waterpark. Whether you are looking for a relaxing cruise on the lazy river or want to get your adrenaline pumping on the waterslides, there is something for everyone.

· AYA Universe – Open your mind and prepare experience the natural beauty of a mysterious cosmos at the AYA Universe. This experimental entertainment park will transport you to wander and wonder through the vibrant world enfolded within its chambers. Be prepared to play, drift and dream through observatories full of stars, roam gardens blooming light and traverse rivers that bridge the infinite at this interactive exhibition.

· The View at The Palm – Enjoy stunning views of Dubai’s iconic skyline at this Palm Jumeirah Palm Tower this summer, without charge when you fly with Emirates. At 240 metres high, The View gives you the perfect place to enjoy a panoramic view of Dubai, taking in its iconic landmarks.

Passengers simply need to apply the code ‘EKDXB25’ when purchasing flights from Emirates.com or on the Emirates app to claim a one-time complementary entry code for each venue for all passengers in the booking. Alternatively, if booking through travel agents or Emirates ticketing offices or Emirates contact centre, passengers will need to email [email protected] detailing their PNR number, arrival date in Dubai, contact phone number and all passenger names to claim their unique access codes.

My Emirates Pass

To add to the excitement, customers travelling over summer can indulge in discounts and rewards via My Emirates Pass, guaranteeing you get the most out of your summer. Starting from 1 May 2024 to 30 September 2024, My Emirates Pass promises to elevate customers’ summer adventures in Dubai via a range of exclusive offers. Whether it’s Dubai’s epic water parks or stepping out onto the world’s highest observation deck at Burj Khalifa At The Top, visitors can make the most of Dubai’s bucket-list attractions this summer with discounts on admission tickets.

Simply present a physical or digital boarding pass and a valid form of identification at participating venues to access the deals and discounts.

If you checked in online and downloaded your mobile boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet, remember to screenshot it to present at participating venues as it will disappear from your apps once you’ve landed.

Return of Dubai Summer Surprises

Dubai’s Summer Surprises returns this summer that will delight, thrill, and excite visitors of all ages. Across 65 days, there will be unbeatable shopping deals, star-studded concerts, and incredible entertainment. Use My Emirates Pass and enjoy Dubai Summer Surprises at the same time when you fly to Dubai from 28 June 2024 to 1 September 2024.

Meanwhile, for those looking to dip their toes into world-class luxury, Dubai’s shopping and dining experiences will offer the perfect setting for you to unwind this summer.

To enjoy summer in Dubai for less, see all My Emirates Pass offers by visiting: www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Get the most out of your summer with Emirates

From indulging in some of the world’s very best hospitality offerings, to action packed family days, Dubai has something for everyone this summer and can now be enjoyed for even less with Emirates:

Dubai Experience: [BB1] Customers can browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

· Skywards Partners: Members of the award-winning loyalty program, Emirates Skywards can earn Miles with our worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/english/skywards/. While in Dubai, you can earn Miles with our partners across the city like Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures, Emirates Holidays and more.

· Emirates Holidays/Vacations: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Whilst for even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they’re away. When you book your holiday with Emirates Holidays, you receive bonus Miles on top of the Miles you would receive for your flight.

· Skywards Everyday: Our UAE customers will be able to get Skywards Miles on the go and earn Miles on their purchases. Simply download the Skywards Everyday app, link up to five Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards in the app and automatically earn Skywards Miles on their purchases from hundreds of participating partners across shopping, dining, beauty and wellness, leisure and entertainment, pharmacy and grocery. Learn more about Skywards Everyday here: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/skywards/partners/skywards-everyday/[GC2]