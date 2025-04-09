FLSmidth to play its part in Pakistan’s vision for responsible and sustainabale mining

Danish Company has launched training program in Minerals and Mining for Hundred Pakistani Engineers

ISLAMABAD, APR 9 /DNA/ – A high-level delegation from FLSmidth, a global leader in sustainable technology and solutions for the mining and cement industries, called on Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz today. The delegation is here in Pakistan to attend the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

Minister Ali Pervaiz appreciated FLSmidth’s commitment to sustainable development and emphasized the government’s openness to adopting advanced technologies that align with Pakistan’s vision of responsible and sustainable mining. He highlighted that Prime Minister is keen on development of Balochistan that can be achieved by skills development leading to improved employability.

FLSmidth’s delegation congratulated Ali Pervaiz Malik on Successful Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. They expressed enthusiasm for contributing to Pakistan’s sustainable growth local needs.It has launch training program in Minerals and Mining for Hundred Pakistani Engineers. Successful mining requires technological advancement and skilled people who are trained and enabled with technology. FLSmidth is fostering partnership in both domains that will enhance Pakistan’s mineral sector.