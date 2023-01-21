Flour price set at max Rs105 per kg in Karachi

KARACHI, Jan 21 (DNA): Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon on

Saturday notified ex-mill and retail rates of wheat flour in the city.

According to a notification issued from the commissioner’s office, the

wheat rate for millers is set at Rs 95 per kg, while the ex-mills rate

is fixed at Rs 98 per kg while the independent chakki owners can sell

flour at maximum Rs 105 per KG.

The commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Assistant

Commissioners (AC) to keep a check and balance of flour prices in their

assigned areas.

He further ordered to take legal action against flour mills, chakki

mills, and retailers selling wheat flour more than the

government-assigned rates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the flour millers are selling flour

between the rate of Rs110 to Rs 130 per kg.

Earlier this month, Sindh millers have reduced the prices of flour by

Rs55 per kg after the provincial government released subsidised wheat

quota to mills.

According to details, the flour prices have been slashed to Rs95 –

reducing Rs55 per kg – after the provincial government released

subsidised wheat quota to mills.

The Sindh Food Department has also issued a notification of additional

quota of government wheat. “An additional quantity of 165,000 metric

tonnes of wheat has been released to flour mills,” the notification

stated.

It further stated that the additional quota was released to millers for

remaining 18 days of January. The wheat would be released at the rate of

Rs85 per kg.

“The mills should be bound and committed to sell the wheat flour at the

rate of Rs95 per kg in the open market,” the notification stated.

Sources said that all Sindh mills will submit a written report on flour

sales to Food Department on a daily basis.