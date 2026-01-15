Floral tribute at Pakistan-Romania friendship monument in Capital

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dan Stoenescu highlighted the significance of Romania’s National Culture Day and emphasized the enduring importance of poetry, culture, and intellectual exchange in strengthening ties between nations

DNA

ISLAMABAD | JAN 15 : A floral tribute ceremony was held at the Pakistan Romania Friendship Monument in Islamabad to mark Romania’s National Culture Day and the birth anniversary of Romania’s national poet Mihai Eminescu. The event was organized by the Policy Institute for Peace and Development (PIPD).

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Mr. Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, along with officials of the Romanian Embassy. Representing PIPD, Wadana Gul Khattak, President of the Policy Institute for Peace and Development, participated along with members of the institute.

Floral wreaths were laid at the monument, which honors both Mihai Eminescu and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, symbolizing the shared cultural and intellectual heritage of Romania and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dan Stoenescu highlighted the significance of Romania’s National Culture Day and emphasized the enduring importance of poetry, culture, and intellectual exchange in strengthening ties between nations. He appreciated Pakistan’s respect for Eminescu’s legacy and underlined the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering mutual understanding between Romania and Pakistan.

On this occasion, Wadana Gul Khattak emphasized that the Pakistan Romania Friendship Monument stands as a powerful symbol of people-to-people ties and cultural dialogue. He reaffirmed PIPD’s commitment to promoting cultural diplomacy, mutual respect, and international friendship through such initiatives.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening cultural cooperation and fostering deeper people-to-people relations between Pakistan and Romania.