Floral Art Society Pak elects new office bearers
ISLAMABAD: FASP Magnolia Chapter’s General Body Meeting was held at the Presidency. The First Lady, Mrs Samina Alvi very graciously hosted the occasion. A competition titled, “Imposed Class” was arranged.
The members were divided into two categories, Novice and Experienced. The same props and plant material was provided to the contestants and they were asked to create their own designs. Nusrat Bilal, Shaista Khawar, Wiqarunnisa Boolani and Aisha Zahid were the esteemed judges.
The competition ended in one hour and the formal meeting started with Farah Khursheed’s welcoming words. The President, Wiqarunnisa Boolani appreciated everyone’s efforts and thanked, the First Lady, Mrs Samina Alvi for taking the time out from her busy schedule and hosting the event. Two of the judges, Aisha Zahid and Shaista Khawar were then invited on the stage to express their views.
The following results were announced by the President, Wiqarunnisa Boolani.
For Experienced Category:
1st: Ghazala Abdullah
2nd: Huma Ehsan
3rd: Nahida Raza
Very Highly Commended: Sadia Amir
Highly Commended: Faiezah Shahid
Commended: Nageen Malik
For Novice Category:
1st: Samina Tariq
2nd: Farah Khursheed
3rd: Shakila Khalil
Very Highly Commended: Faheema Yusuf
Highly Commended: Shazia Imran
Commended: Nazneen Malik Dad
The First Lady delivered the prizes to the winners. A small token of love was given to the honourable judges and the birthday girls.
The meeting ended on a cheerful note with the guests enjoying the delicacies.
