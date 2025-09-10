Flood disaster situation report & humanitarian appeal

Sadaf Bashir

1. Introduction

Creative Minds Organization expresses deep concern over the devastating floods currently affecting large parts of Pakistan. Heavy monsoon rains and river overflows have caused widespread destruction across Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving millions in distress.

We stand with flood-affected families and call upon our partners, community members, and well-wishers to join us in extending urgent relief.

2. Current Situation

Over 4 million people affected in Punjab alone; thousands of villages submerged

affected in Punjab alone; thousands of villages submerged More than 2 million displaced , many sheltering in temporary camps or under open skies

, many sheltering in temporary camps or under open skies Nearly 900,000 hectares of cropland destroyed, causing loss of livelihoods

destroyed, causing loss of livelihoods Livestock losses in the thousands, further worsening household misery

3. Immediate Needs

Emergency shelter and safe drinking water

Food supplies and basic household items

Medical care and prevention of waterborne diseases

Support for livelihood recovery (farming & livestock)

4. Appeal for Support

We urgently appeal to:

Local communities to stand united with their brothers and sisters in distress

to stand united with their brothers and sisters in distress National & international donors to contribute financially or in-kind to provide lifesaving assistance

to contribute financially or in-kind to provide lifesaving assistance Corporates & philanthropists to extend CSR support

to extend CSR support Volunteers & youth to help us deliver aid on the ground

Without urgent assistance, there is a grave risk of waterborne diseases, malnutrition, and further human suffering. Together, we can save lives.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: 0305-7135335