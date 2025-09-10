Flood disaster situation report & humanitarian appeal
Sadaf Bashir
1. Introduction
Creative Minds Organization expresses deep concern over the devastating floods currently affecting large parts of Pakistan. Heavy monsoon rains and river overflows have caused widespread destruction across Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving millions in distress.
We stand with flood-affected families and call upon our partners, community members, and well-wishers to join us in extending urgent relief.
2. Current Situation
- Over 4 million people affected in Punjab alone; thousands of villages submerged
- More than 2 million displaced, many sheltering in temporary camps or under open skies
- Nearly 900,000 hectares of cropland destroyed, causing loss of livelihoods
- Livestock losses in the thousands, further worsening household misery
3. Immediate Needs
- Emergency shelter and safe drinking water
- Food supplies and basic household items
- Medical care and prevention of waterborne diseases
- Support for livelihood recovery (farming & livestock)
4. Appeal for Support
We urgently appeal to:
- Local communities to stand united with their brothers and sisters in distress
- National & international donors to contribute financially or in-kind to provide lifesaving assistance
- Corporates & philanthropists to extend CSR support
- Volunteers & youth to help us deliver aid on the ground
Without urgent assistance, there is a grave risk of waterborne diseases, malnutrition, and further human suffering. Together, we can save lives.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: 0305-7135335
