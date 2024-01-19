Flights using Pak airspace drops by 50%
KARACHI: In view of the escalating tensions between Pakistan and Iran, the number of overflying flights and those using Pakistani airspace has decreased by 50%.
On Thursday, the number of flights using Pakistani airspace was 450
According to sources, on normal days, 700 to 750 flights per day fly over Pakistani airspace. The number of overflying flights has now reduced to 50% due to the Iran-Pakistan tensions.
The sources said that airlines paid the Civil Aviation Authority in dollars for using Pakistani airspace.
The reduction or ending of overflying flights within the Pakistani airspace will also have a negative impact on revenue.
Pakistan on Thursday morning conducted “a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes” against alleged terrorist hideouts in Sistan-Baluchistan province of Iran in which reportedly “a number of terrorists” were killed.
The action comes a day after Iran carried out airstrikes in Balochistan’s Panjgur area, allegedly targeting the Jaish al-Adl group. The strikes had killed two children and injured three girls.
