FL Smidth to bring global expertise to Pakistan’s mining industry

In a significant development, Denmark has expressed its commitment to contribute to the modernization and investment in Pakistan’s mining industry

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2 (DNA) – Federal Ministers Dr Musadik Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan held a meeting with the delegation of FL Smidth headed by the CEO Mr. Mikko Keto including Chris Reinbold, president mining products, Iqrar Hussain, global key account project manager.Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan H.E Jakob Linulf were also present.

FLSmidth is a leading technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries.

Its operations span the globe with more than 9,000 employees, present in more than 60 countries.

FLSmidth has been active in Pakistan for the past three decades, and have contributed in the development of cement industry in Pakistan with about 60-70% of the cement plants supplied in Pakistan.

In 2017, FLSmidth opened its after-sales service office in Islamabad, employing a local workforce that provide the full scope of cement plant services to customers in Pakistan.

FLSmidth is also collaborating with one of the biggest Local Foundry for the manufacturing and supply of wear parts for the local market and export.

Like cement industry, FLSmidth is looking forward to contribute in the development of a thriving and responsible mining industry in Pakistan.

Federal Ministers welcomed the visiting delegation and expressed their commitment to facilitate the investment. Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik highlighted Government’s focus on mining sector and remarked that these partnerships will not be limited to investing but diffusion of technology, trainings and capacity building, new ways of thinking. He further added that we are focused on competitiveness, establishing small industrial clusters that would be able to stand on their own feet.

H.E Jakob Linulf apprised the Pakistani side that Pakistan is at a very high agenda in Denmark and there is growing momentum. Recently, 75 years of Denmark-Pakistan diplomatic relations were celebrated. Denmark is willing to contribute to mining industry of Pakistan and take partnership to new levels.

CEO Mikko Keto,who is on a two day visit to Pakistan, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and briefed about his companies interest in Pakistan’s mining sector. He underscored the succesful collaborations in mining with various countries of the world that would be replicated in Pakistan. FL Smidth has competence not only in technolgy but also operations. We have decades of experience in Pakistan, that will now be expanded to mining.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb opined that having FL Smidth team on ground already makes huge amount of difference. Government will facilitate and support.

Federal Minister for commerce Jam Kamal Khan said that Denmark’s partnership in mining will bear fruit for the economy of Pakistan. Denamrk is an important partner of Pakistan and we would like to expamd this cordial relation. Federal minister for privatization Abdul Aleem Khan remarked that investment from Denmark is very encouraging for Pakistan and will bring good results.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik mentioned that this visit will be start of many new collaborations. Other mining companies of Pakistan will also be connected to FL Smidth group to explore new avenues. Focus wil also be on research and training. Mr. chris Reinbold highlighted that already there are programs for students for training and reasearch. Similar will be explored for Pakistani students.

Secretary Petroleum Mr Momin Agha, additional secretary Mr Hasan Yousafzai,DG Minerals Dr Nawaz and other officials were also present at the occasion.