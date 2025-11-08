Five Years of Azerbaijan’s Glorious Victory

This year marks the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s glorious Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. On November 8, 2020, Azerbaijan`s occupied lands were liberated by the brave Azerbaijani army, ending the 30-year longing of the people of Azerbaijan. This date, which represents the beginning of a new era for Azerbaijan and region, is celebrated as Victory Day following the relevant Order of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notwithstanding the grave economic, social, and humanitarian consequences of Armenia’s military aggression and 30-year-long occupation, the blatant violation of Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Azerbaijan was a party that made constant efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully.

However, Armenia’s continuation of the illegal military occupation and steps to maintain its consequences, carrying on illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and breaking the negotiation process while resorting to unacceptable rhetoric such as “new wars for new territories” and “Garabagh is Armenia” led to the failure of the peaceful settlement process of the conflict.

Following the political provocations, Armenia’s another large-scale offensive on 27 September 2020 forced Azerbaijan to take measures in accordance with its right to self-defense as enshrined in the UN Charter. The counter-offensive operation started on the same day marked the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War – the path to victory.

Armenia, aiming at sustaining the illegal military occupation, and to undermine the Azerbaijani people’s will, resorted to the practice of targeting civilians committing grave war crimes against civilians in densely populated areas such as Ganja, Barda, and Tartar which were far from the regions where military operations were conducted.

However, as a result of the perseverance and bravery of the glorious Army of Azerbaijan, led by the victorious Commander-in-Chief during the Patriotic War, cities of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, as well as Shusha city which has special symbolic value and importance for the Azerbaijani people, and more than 300 settlements were liberated from occupation. The brilliant victory won on the battlefield has led to another remarkable result – three of Azerbaijani districts, Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin, have been returned to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has returned these districts without firing a single shot and without a single martyr. All together around 700 settlements.

Thus, the Republic of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has been restored, and Azerbaijan has singlehandedly implemented four major documents adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 – resolutions 822 of 30 April, 853 of 29 July, 874 of 14 October and 884 of 11 November.

On September 19-20, 2023, in order to put an end to the existence of illegal Armenian forces, as well as to restore full sovereignty over all its territories, Azerbaijan carried out counter-terrorism measures within 24 hours in the Karabakh region.

It should be emphasized that Pakistan has consistently demonstrated its support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of Azerbaijan’s borders, in accordance with the demands of the aforementioned UN Security Council resolutions. The principled position displayed by Pakistan during the Patriotic War of Azerbaijan and the continuous political and moral support, provided to Azerbaijan’s just position were a true manifestation of the brotherly relations between the fraternal countries.

Immediately after the historic Victory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work, including key infrastructure projects, were launched in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, and thousands of people have returned to their native lands.

Azerbaijan has always advocated a peace agenda and actively pursued measures to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region. Currently, significant progress has been made in this regard. On August 8, 2025, a Joint Declaration was signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the witness of the US in Washington. Thus, an important historic step was made towards ending the long-lasting conflict between the countries. Initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia creates favorable opportunities not only for the region but also for the wider geography. The full instauration of prosperity in the South Caucasus will open up opportunities not only for the region but also for the regions beyond.

Today, the people of Azerbaijan commemorate their martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of their country with deep respect and gratitude, wish their war heroes good health, development, and prosperity to their country and people, peace and tranquility to the region and the world.