Five ‘suicide bombers’ arrested during infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD, JUL 18: Security forces have arrested five suspected suicide bombers who were attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan on the evening of July 17, according to security sources.

The movement of a large group of terrorists belonging to the Indian-sponsored militant group ‘Fitna Al Khawarij’, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was detected on July 17 at 5:00pm, they added.

At approximately 6:25pm, the security sources said that terrorists crossed into Pakistan and moved toward the areas of Azizkhel and Mandikhel.

Faced with a strong security presence, they took refuge inside a mosque in the village of Besi Khel, said security sources.

Security forces quickly cordoned off the area and surrounded the mosque. “After a brief standoff, the terrorists surrendered without any exchange of fire,” as per the sources.

All five arrested terrorists are Afghan nationals, while three of them were carrying Afghan identity cards, they said.

The suspects, believed to be between 15 and 18 years old, have been moved to an undisclosed location for further investigation, sources added.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, since the return of Taliban rulers in Afghanistan in 2021.

In May this year, Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan’s armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172 including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.

Balochistan and KP remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.