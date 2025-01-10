Five militants eliminated in DI Khan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, JAN 10 /DNA/ – On 10 January 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of khwarij.

During conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location, resultantly, five khwarij including Kharji ring leader Shafiullah@Shafi, were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.