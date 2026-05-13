Five martyred in clash with terrorists

RAWALPINDI, MAY 13 /DNA/ – On the morning of 13 May 2026, troops of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan commenced an area sanitization operation at general area Nosham of Barkhan District to eliminate terrorists of Indian backed Fitna Al Hindustan.

During the operation, a group of terrorists was located and engaged by troops. During fire exchange seven terrorists of Indian backed Fitna Al Hindustan were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during intense fire exchange, five brave sons of soil including a field officer met the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat. Shuhada include Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti (age 31 years, resident of District Pakpattan), Naik Fida Hussain (age 36 years, resident of District Sukkur), Sepoy Zakir Hussain (age 32 years, resident of District Skardu), Sepoy Suhail Ahmed (age 21 years, resident of District Khanewal) and Sepoy Muhammad Ayaz (age 24 years, resident of District Rahim Yar Khan).

Sanitization operation in the surroundings continue to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists present in the area.

Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.