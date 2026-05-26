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Five killed in Israeli strikes

| May 26, 2026
Five killed in Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY, 26 MAY (DNA) —    Palestinian Territories: Gaza health officials said an Israeli airstrike killed at least five people and wounded several others on Tuesday, in the latest violence to hit the territory despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Five martyrs and several wounded were transferred (to hospital) after an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of citizens in eastern Al-Maghazi,” the civil defense agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas said.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital and a Palestinian security source confirmed the incident and the casualties.— DNA

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