Five killed in Israeli strikes
GAZA CITY, 26 MAY (DNA) — Palestinian Territories: Gaza health officials said an Israeli airstrike killed at least five people and wounded several others on Tuesday, in the latest violence to hit the territory despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
“Five martyrs and several wounded were transferred (to hospital) after an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of citizens in eastern Al-Maghazi,” the civil defense agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas said.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital and a Palestinian security source confirmed the incident and the casualties.— DNA
Related News
US hits Iran with new strikes, despite ceasefire
WASHINGTON, 26 MAY (DNA) — US forces attacked missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying toRead More
Five killed in Israeli strikes
GAZA CITY, 26 MAY (DNA) — Palestinian Territories: Gaza health officials said an Israeli airstrike killedRead More
Comments are Closed