Five candidates for by-election PP-73 awarded electoral symbols
SARGODHA, Nov 05 (APP):The electoral symbols for by-election of Provincial Assembly constituency PP-73 Sargodha-III have been awarded to the candidates,said Returning Officer Shahid Imran on Wednesday.
The one nominee from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and four independents would contest in the election.
The PML-N candidate, Mian Sultan Ali Ranjha, has been allocated the Tiger (284) as his election symbol while Badge symbol to Haq Nawaz Ranjha (Independent), Table to Muhammad Haris(Independent), Bed to Muhammad Younis (Independent), and Well symbol has been allocated to Mahar Mohsan Raza (Independent).
According to the schedule announced, the polling for this constituency was set to take place on November 23, 2025, with voters able to cast their ballots between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
