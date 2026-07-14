Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV

TEHRAN, JUL 14: Iranian state television on Tuesday reported that five explosions were heard around the port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz, which has been at the center of renewed Iran-US fighting.

“A few minutes ago, five explosions were heard west of Bandar Abbas,” the state broadcaster said, without providing further details.

Separately, Reuters reported citing Fars news agency that explosions were heard by residents in Iran’s Bushehr and Choghadak.

IRNA news agency reproted citing a provincial official that four areas of Iran’s Bushehr city were hit by US projectiles.